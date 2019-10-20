Primary teacher receives two live cartridges, threat letter

varanasi

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:17 IST

It is not every day that a primary school teacher receives a threatening letter and two live cartridges. Imagine Deepak Rai’s shock and fear when he opened the envelope at his house, in Ballia, on Sunday.

Police said Rai is a teacher at Government Primary School in Gadwar. He lives in Bahadurpur colony of the city. Rai found an envelope lying in his courtyard in the morning. Rai told the police that when he opened the envelope, he found two live cartridges of 315 bore and letter.

Police said that through the letter, the sender asked for Rs 10 lakh from the teacher and threatened him with dire consequences, if he failed to meet the demand.

Inspector Kotwali Bipin Singh said, “This is a serious matter. A probe is being conducted. A team has been deployed to work out the matter.” He said that CCTV footage from a shop in the vicinity of the house is also being scanned to identify the miscreant.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 20:17 IST