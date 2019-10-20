e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Primary teacher receives two live cartridges, threat letter

varanasi  Updated: Oct 20, 2019 20:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

It is not every day that a primary school teacher receives a threatening letter and two live cartridges. Imagine Deepak Rai’s shock and fear when he opened the envelope at his house, in Ballia, on Sunday.

Police said Rai is a teacher at Government Primary School in Gadwar. He lives in Bahadurpur colony of the city. Rai found an envelope lying in his courtyard in the morning. Rai told the police that when he opened the envelope, he found two live cartridges of 315 bore and letter.

Police said that through the letter, the sender asked for Rs 10 lakh from the teacher and threatened him with dire consequences, if he failed to meet the demand.

Inspector Kotwali Bipin Singh said, “This is a serious matter. A probe is being conducted. A team has been deployed to work out the matter.” He said that CCTV footage from a shop in the vicinity of the house is also being scanned to identify the miscreant.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 20:17 IST

top news
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Why Nitish Kumar will be smiling | HT editorial
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News