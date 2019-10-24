e-paper
Vijay Rajbhar, son of vegetable seller, wins Ghosi

varanasi  Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Bharatiya Janta Party’s Vijay Rajbhar, the son of a vegetable vendor, won the Ghosi Assembly seat by defeating the Samajwadi Party-supported independent candidate Sudhakar Singh in the by-election, setting off pre-Diwali celebrations in the family. Rajbhar received 68,371 votes while Singh polled 66,598 votes.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Qyum Ansari got 50,775 votes, while Congress candidate Rajmangal Yadav slipped to fourth position with 11,624 votes.

There were 11 candidates in fray on the seat. Ghosi seat fell vacant after Fagu Chauhan was appointed governor of Bihar recently.

Rajbhar’s father, Nand Lal Rajbhar, owns a vegetable shop in Mau. The shop is the only source of his earning. Vijay is an arts graduate from DCSK Degree College. He joined the BJP and became a full-time worker five years back. Since then he never looked back. He is considered close to UP cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar.

Vijay said that his victory is the victory of people. He joined Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh at the age of 10 and attended RSS shakhas daily. After BJP came to power at the centre in 2014, he was made Mau city unit BJP president. He also won the election for the post of corporator in Mau Municipal council in 2012. Then he contested as an independent.

His family members and supporters celebrated the victory in an enthusiastic manner. His brother Ramesh Rajbhar said that whole family is very happy. “This is the biggest Diwali gift people gave us. We are thankful to them,” he said.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 20:05 IST

