Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. The billionaire philanthropist also attended an event on the Indian health system organised by NITI Aayog. The Aayog also released a report titled ‘Health System for a New India: Building Blocks’. A day earlier, Gates, co-chair at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, had attended the inaugural edition of Mint Visionaries. He had conversed with Wipro’s Rishad Premji at the event.