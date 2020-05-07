e-paper
We should be discussing about food for the needy and not communal debates: Shashank Vyas

Actor Shashank Vyas recently penned down some lines echoing his thoughts and shared it on his social media accounts, for which he got loads of “love and warmth” from his fans and friends

Updated: May 07, 2020 02:11 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
         

Not many know that the Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas loves to read and write poetry. He recently penned down some lines echoing his thoughts and shared it on his social media accounts. He got loads of “love and warmth” from his fans and friends.

Shashank says, “Writing is a creative process and gives you depth in life. Writing involves imagination and visualization.” His recent poem sends a strong message. In the midst of the corona outbreak, there have been communal debates in the media, and Shashank’s poem talks about unity in diversity. “It is indeed disturbing. Of late, in the media, there has been so much focus on communal news. Why are we not discussing the important things such as food, shelter, and transportation for the needy. Nowadays, I don’t feel the need to be updated on the latest situation, and that makes me peaceful. Other than a couple of media personnel, who are not biased, everything else is a big circus out there.”

Talking about his love for poetry and how it all started, Vyas says, “It all started in 2009 when I lost my mother and I wasn’t getting any work. As there was a lot of time on hand, I would go to the beach and pen down my thoughts. Those poems are still with me in my diary. Later, I got busy with my professional life and writing took a backseat. And now, when I have time, I thought of writing again. With time, we also mature in our thoughts and take inspiration from our experience. The current situation motivates me.”

