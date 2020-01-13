When luck came calling for Anamika

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:45 IST

Lucknow girl Anamika Goswami’s debut film as actor, ‘Josef – Born In Grace’ is in contention for this year’s Oscar Awards in the Best Picture category. It is one of 10 selected from India and among the 344 films selected from across the globe. The film stars Victor Banerjee, Subrata Dutta and Sudarshan Juyal. She plays Subrata’s (Josef) love interest in the film.

The film has also been shot at Anamika’s residence in Ranikhet, where she is now living with her parents and runs her yoga classes. Born in Lucknow and an alumnus of Army Public School, she feels it was all luck.

“It’s all about being at the right place and at the time. Besides Lucknow, I live in Ranikhet, where I teach yoga and we do eco-farming. The team – director Susant Mishra and producer Ashok Mahapatra – were here for a reconnaissance. The producer is a family friend and I was helping them with suitable locations. They were looking for a fresh face and that’s how I came into the picture and the role landed in my lap,” Anamika said. She is in her Lucknow these days where she also runs her yoga classes in Gomti Nagar extension.

She is not trained in acting. “In school, I had done some childish plays and that’s my only encounter with acting.” Anamika was born in Lucknow and after some years went to Pune where she stayed for a decade. “My father was in the services. I came back to Lucknow and joined APS in Class 9. After 12th, I went to IHM Bhopal and in the second year I got a job in Jet Airways. After sometime, I left that and did my Masters in English. It was then that I got interested in yoga and took it up. Later, I did my certification in yoga and took it up as a career. I follow and teach Samagra Yog in Lucknow, Ranikhet, other cities and abroad too.” She is trying to make an eco-village in Jageshwar.

The film has been shot at her residence and Talla Ramgargh which is three hours from Ranikhet.

In the film, she plays Dona, love interest of Josef played by Subrat Dutta. “They are childhood friends and though he is in love with her but could not reciprocate due to his alcoholism. I got a decent presence in the film and most of my scenes are with Josef. I had one scene with Victor Banerjee too, who plays Father O’Hara, but that got edited,” she said.

The film has gone to several film festivals in various part of India and abroad. “I missed the festival in Goa due to my yoga workshop but now I will be travelling to Jaipur for the festival. The film is travelling a lot and I hope it has many places left to visit. We are now all waiting for the next list of Oscars,” she said.

The actor is not aware of the commercial release of the film. She feels that besides festivals, it may release on some digital OTT platform.

For now, acting is a one-off thing but is open for offers that interest her. “I do have a lot on my plate and can’t leave it all. But, if something interesting comes my way I will surely take it up, provided it suits me. I hope and believe that I have done a decent job in the film and if I get another chance, will surely give it my best shot. Till then yoga and my mission of making an eco-village in Jageshwar keeps my ticking.”