‘With no film institute tag, it was challenging for me’

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 21:33 IST
S Farah Rizvi
Princy Sudhakaran
         

Actor Princy Sudhakaran feels having tag of some prominent film institute or background make the film producers take you more seriously. “It’s very challenging for a newcomer to beat that huge crowd waiting outside a casting director’s office and get a particular role. I think, it’s a matter of credibility because if you have a certain tag with you, it’s easy to get a role. Being a software engineer with no film institute tag or background it was very testing for me to attain a place in the industry,” said the ‘Palki’ actor.

Talking about her initial days she said, “Being a software professional and a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, I had this strong inclination towards performing arts. I couldn’t let go the love of stage from my heart and to get back to performing arts I joined theatre. I started doing theatre workshops and plays. After a couple of years in theatre, I decided to quit my job and pursue acting with all my might.”

“I used to go for open auditions for TV, commercials and films because it was a matter of survival. Luckily, an Indo-Canadian project ‘Palki’ happened followed by ‘Bhor’, ‘Dum Dum Deega Deega’ and more short films finally led me to chef Vikas Khanna’s directorial debut ‘The Last Colour’.

The film has been completely shot in Varanasi, Vrindavan and Lucknow. “Being part of anybody’s dream project is a fulfilling experience. I loved the story and my character ‘Chhoti’ was so well etched that it made me fall in love with the film completely. On top of that shooting in Varanasi was truly magical. The film has been highly appreciated at many global fests,” said Princy who just wrapped a web series and is shooting for a feature film.

