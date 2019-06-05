Woman killed by gunmen in Pulwama, civilian wounded

Suspected militants shot dead a woman minutes before Eid prayers in her village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pulwama district, and wounded another civilian in the raid on Wednesday, according to police and local residents.

Gunmen killed Nigeena Bano when she was talking to a villager outside her house around 9am, residents said. The villager, who has bullet wounds, is battling for life in a hospital in Srinagar.

“#Terrorists fired on #civilians killing a girl Nigeena Bano & injuring another civilian Jalal u din Bafanda in #Pulwama. #Police has registered a #case. Officers are investigating circumstances of this #terrorcrime,” the state police tweeted soon after the attack.

The victims were first rushed to a Pulwama hospital, where Bano, the mother of a 12-year-old boy, died. Bafanda, was later taken for treatment to the state capital.

“We are shocked... unidentified gunmen came today and shot her outside our house, [which is] close to the local mosque where people were preparing for Eid prayers,” said Bano’s brother, Mohammad Shafi.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the raid that took place in the district where a suicide bomber killed 40 security personnel in an attack on a Central Police Force Convoy (CRPF) on February 14.

Bano was the third woman to be killed by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir in the past year.

In separate incidents, four people suffered injuries in protests that erupted in several parts of the militancy-hit state, including Shopian and Anantnag towns, on the day of Eid festivities.

In Srinagar, the police used tear gas to disperse protesters who were allegedly carrying the flags of Pakistan and the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). A group of men took out a demonstration after Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid, shouting slogans supporting slain militant leaders.

Security forces have killed 101 militants in counter-terror operations in the first five months of 2019. In 2018 and 2017, from January to May, security forces killed 70 and 57 militants, respectively.

Most counter-terror operations took place in Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag in south Kashmir, which has emerged as the hotbed of militancy.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who addressed a big gathering at Jamia Masjid, said the Kashmiri leadership could act as a bridge between India and Pakistan.

“This Eid we hope and pray for the early resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue,” Mirwaiz said in his address.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 22:20 IST