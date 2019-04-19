Cannes 2019: The complete list of movies includes usual suspects like Pedro Almodovar and Ken Loach, India draws a blank

It is popularly said that the French loved loyalty and continuity. Maybe, they do, and the Cannes Film Festival is no exception to this. We have seen Gilles Jacob as the head of the festival for about 25 years, and now, Thierry Fremaux leads Cannes, and he has been at the helm of affairs for many years.

Similarly, Cannes has its pet directors, who keep returning to the French Riviera every time they have a new movie. This May – with the 12-day festival starting on the 14 – loyalty and continuity are clearly visible in the selections that were announced in Paris on Thursday.

Regulars like Marco Bellocchio will be back for the seventh time in Competition with The Traitor. Cannes’s all-time favourite, Spanish master Pedro Almodovar has his Pain and Glory vying for the Palm ‘d Ór, and so too Ken Loach’s 13th title at the festival, Sorry We Missed You.

There are the other usual suspects: Jim Jarmusch’s opening-night zombie comedy, The Dead Don’t Die, Arnaud Desplechin’s Oh Mercy and Xavier Dolan (just 30, but a member of this elite club) with his Matthias and Maxime. There is also Terrence Malik with his A Hidden Life, a World War II drama centring on religion.

The selections will also have four women directors in Competition: Austrian Jessica Hausner with the English-language sci-fi drama Little Joe, about genetic engineering; Celine Sciamma’s Portrtait of a Lady on Fire, about a woman who leaves a convent for romance; Mati Diop, whose Atlantique makes her the first black woman auteur in Competition, and the French psychological thriller Sybil from Justine Triet.

If one were to take into account A Certain Regard, there are 13 movies by women helmers. A couple of years ago, Fremaux was criticised for not including enough women directors.

Unfortunately, there is no entry from India, although several films were sent up. Or, so one is told. Cannes ceased to have any special interest in India many years ago.

Here is a complete list of movies that will play at Cannes running from May 14 to 25. However some additions may happen before the Festival begins.

Competition:

Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodovar

The Traitor, Marco Bellocchio

Wild Goose Lake, Yinan Diao

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Young Ahmed, The Dardenne Brothers

Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin

Atlantique, Mati Diop

Matthias and Maxime, Xavier Dolan

Little Joe, Jessica Hausner

Sorry We Missed You, Ken Loach

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

A Hidden Life (previously known as Radegund), Terrence Malik

Nighthawk, Kleber Mendonca Filho, Juliano Dornelles

The Whistlers, Corneliu Porumboiu

Frankie, Ira Sachs

The Dead Don’t Die, Jim Jarmusch

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Celine Sciamma

It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman

Sybil, Justine Triet



Out of Competition:

Rocketman, Dexter Fletcher

The Best Years of Life, Claude Lelouch

Maradona, Asif Kapadia

La Belle Epoque, Nicolas Bedos

Too Old to Die Young, Nicolas Winding Refn (TV series screening two episodes)

Special Screenings:

Share, Pippa Bianco

Family Romance LLC, Werner Herzog

Tommaso, Abel Ferrara

To Be Alive and Know It, Alain Cavalier

For Sama, Waad Al Kateab and Edward Watts

Midnight Screenings:

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, Lee Won-Tae



A Certain Regard:

Invisible Life, Karim Aïnouz

Beanpole, Kantemir Balagov

The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobé Mévellec

A Brother’s Love, Monia Chokri

The Climb, Michael Covino

Joan of Arc, Bruno Dumont

A Sun That Never Sets, Olivier Laxe

Chambre 212, Christophe Honoré

Port Authority, Danielle Lessovitz

Papicha, Mounia Meddour

Adam, Maryam Touzani

Zhuo Ren Mi Mi, Midi Z

Liberte, Albert Serra

Bull, Annie Silverstein

Summer of Changsha, Zu Feng

EVGE, Nariman Aliev

(Gautaman Bhaskaran has covered Cannes for 28 years)

