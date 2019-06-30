Korean actor Jeon Mi-seon found dead in a hotel, cops say she was depressed

Renowned South Korean actor Jeon Mi-seon was found dead around noon local time on Saturday in a hotel in the city of Jeonju. She was 48.

Jeon’s manager raised the alarm after the actor had been missing for two days and said that the Memories of Murder star had been suffering from depression. Local media reported she was found hanging in the bathroom of her hotel room.

According to Variety, the police confirmed Jeon’s death, but said they were yet to come to a conclusion about the cause. They confirmed she checked into the hotel for two days. The officials said there were no signs of forced entry, adding no suicide note had been found. “It seems Jeon has been largely depressed as she recently lost a family member while her mother has been ill in bed,” the police reported.

“The late Jeon Mi-seon had received treatments for her depression. We regret that we bring sad tidings,” said Jeon’s agency Boas Entertainment in a statement.

Starring as the lead in 2005’s Love is a Crazy Thing, Jeon was best known for her supporting roles in films including Mother, Memories of Murder, Hide and Seek and Bungee Jumping of Their Own. She also had a diverse career in TV and on stage. One of her most recent public appearances was on last Wednesday in Seoul, where she promoted her film The King’s Letters.

The film is to bow next month, though distributor Megabox is yet to confirm if the release will go ahead as scheduled.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 13:35 IST