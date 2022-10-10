Home / World News / 1 killed, 6 injured in US' Florida bar shooting

1 killed, 6 injured in US' Florida bar shooting

Published on Oct 10, 2022 06:16 AM IST

One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, the police said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and police have not released identities of those involved.(Representative Image)
AP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

An early Sunday shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, Florida has left one person dead and six wounded, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday outside the LIT Cigar & Martini lounge. Two groups that had been arguing inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person began shooting.

One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and police have not released identities of those involved.

“This is senseless violence. There’s no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar,” said Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor. “We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible.”

united states us shooting
