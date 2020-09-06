e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link

1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab told Sunday television that there was no indication that the incidents were related to terrorism.

world Updated: Sep 06, 2020 17:45 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Prasun Sonwalkar | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, London
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

One man was killed and seven others got injured – two of them seriously – in a weekend brawl involving knife attacks at the usually buzzing Birmingham city centre early on Sunday. The local police have launched a murder investigation.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab told Sunday television that there was no indication that the incidents were related to terrorism. The incidents between 12.30 am and 2.20 am were linked, the police said, with no apparent motive of hate-crime. One suspect is being hunted.

The police declared it a ‘major incident’, triggering relevant responses from ambulances and other services. A large number of young people were in the city centre area that has several pubs and restaurants.

Witness Cara Curran told the BBC, “I found multiple people having fist fights... people from inside pubs and clubs came out and started to see what was going on. There were females, males, old people, young people, such a mix of people, it didn’t seem real at the time”.

“Working on the club scene for over two years, I’ve always seen quite a lot of fights but it was nothing like tonight. The body language and demeanour was quite different. The number of things that I’ve heard happened tonight in the space of three hours, with the stabbings that have happened, the car crashes and multiple other things, it’s such a huge shock to me”.

Chief superintendent Steve Graham of the West Midlands police said, “The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening. Please be assured that we are doing absolutely everything we can to find whoever was responsible and trying to understand what exactly happened”.

“We have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Your safety is always our priority and that’s why you’ll see an increase in officers on the streets,” he added.

tags
top news
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
Sushant’s house help Dipesh Sawant an ‘active member of drug syndicate’: NCB
India must hold Facebook accountable
India must hold Facebook accountable
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
‘Dawood gang member’ calls up Thackeray, security beefed up at CM’s house
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
1 killed, several hurt in Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In