10 key revelations from Prince Harry's high court testimony

In a landmark trial at the High Court, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, gave a gripping and revealing testimony that shed light on previously unknown aspects of his life and the impact of tabloid intrusion on him and his family. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville(REUTERS)

The Duke stated, “At the time, when I was 18 years old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me. They were hurtful, mean, and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories,” added, “Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the Royal Family?”

During straight five hours in the witness box, Prince Harry made a series of claims. Here are the ten key things we learned from his powerful statements:

The Conspiracy to Oust Him: Prince Harry suggested that rumours about Major James Hewitt being his biological father were deliberately spread to undermine his position within the Royal family.

He expressed his belief that such stories were meant to cast doubt on his lineage and potentially lead to his ousting. Tabloid Hostility from Birth: The Duke spoke about enduring hostile press coverage from the moment of his birth, providing numerous examples of intrusive reporting during his childhood.

“There’s more than thousands, perhaps millions of articles that have been written about me since age 12.”

He argued that these articles were ‘littered’ with private elements that played a destructive role in shaping his upbringing and fueled the negative portrayal of him in the media. Impact on Personal Life: Prince Harry revealed how tabloid intrusion had negatively impacted his personal life, citing instances where private information was exposed and distorted by the press. He spoke about the fear of expulsion from Eton College after a cannabis-related story, as well as the invasion of his mother's visit to his school on his 12th birthday. Playing Up to Stereotypes: The Duke admitted that, as a member of the Royal family, he felt compelled to conform to the negative headlines and stereotypes fabricated by the tabloid press.

Prince Harry stated, “In my experience as a member of the Royal Family, each of us gets cast into a specific role by the tabloid press,” added, “As a teenager and in my early twenties, I ended up feelings as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to pin on me mainly because I thought that, if they are printing this rubbish about me and people were believing it, I may as well ‘do the crime,’ so to speak." Journalistic Accountability: Prince Harry accused tabloid journalists of having "blood on their hands" due to their harmful reporting, claiming that their actions had led to people taking their own lives.

“How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”

He emphasized the need to hold these individuals accountable for their actions and expressed concern about the state of the press and the government. Ruined Relationships: The Duke revealed that his romantic relationships had been subject to intolerable levels of scrutiny by the tabloid press.

“Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always tried to be the best partner that I possibly could envy every woman has her limit…Unfortunately, they are not just in a relationship with me but the entire tabloid press as the third part,” the Duke of Sussex grieved.

He lamented how the intrusion and unlawful means employed by the media had affected his partners and ultimately contributed to the breakdown of these relationships.



ALSO READ| Prince Harry vs Mirror- Royal clash exposes tabloid tangles, contradictions, and media mischief | 10 points Similar Treatment to Diana: Prince Harry alleged that journalists, particularly during Piers Morgan's editorship, had targeted him in a similar manner to how they had harassed his mother, Princess Diana.

He acknowledged that his mother's fears were justified and that he had come to realize the extent of the media's intrusion into his own life.

“I’ve always heard people refer to my mother as paranoid, but she wasn’t,” he claimed. Lack of Privacy: The Duke emphasized that despite being a public figure, he was entitled to some privacy, which he felt the tabloid press consistently denied him.

“I don’t know how anyone would have known I was at this particular pub, at this particular time, in order to be there taking photographs of me…I always found these kind of ‘conincidences’ to be odd,” the Duke expressed.

He noted that only a small portion of his funding came from taxpayers, but the media acted as if they had complete ownership over his life and those connected to him. Distorted Image and Potential Danger: Prince Harry highlighted how the tabloid press had constructed a “distorted image” of him, which potentially put him in danger. He expressed concerns about facing judgments and negative opinions from the public based on false or exaggerated media reports, which could jeopardize his safety. Secret Support from Queen Elizabeth II: The Duke revealed that Queen Elizabeth II had secretly sent an assistant private secretary to support him during a holiday in Australia, highlighting her concern for his well-being and the extent of media coverage of his trip.

“I only learnt recently that the Queen had asked one of her assistant private secretaries to fly out of Noosa and take a house down the road from where I was staying, without me knowing,” he wrote.