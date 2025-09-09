10 killed after Mexican train hits double-decker bus

At least 10 people were killed and 61 were injured when a freight train hit a double-decker bus to the northwest of Mexico City, local authorities said on Monday. Police officers guard the scene where a passenger bus was struck by a train while trying to beat it across the tracks, leaving people injured and dead, according to Civil Protection, in Atlacomulco, Mexico, September 8, 2025.(Reuters)

The crash took place in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco, a town some 115 km (71 miles) north-west of the country's capital, and Maravatio, in nearby Michoacan state.

Images from the scene showed the front part of the top deck of the bus had been smashed in and its metal frame badly dented, as first responders cordoned off the area.

The State of Mexico's attorney general's office said seven women and three men were killed.