10 killed after mountain collapse at China mining site: Report
Ten people were killed and seven injured Saturday after the collapse of a section of a mountain at a coal mine in China, state television channel CCTV reported.
The accident took place around 11:15 am local time (0315 GMT) in the northwestern province of Gansu, said CCTV, adding that rescue operations are now over.
Personnel were moving around the mining site "when a mountainside collapse occurred".
The collapse "buried these employees as well as vehicles", said CCTV.
According to the final report Saturday evening after the discovery of the last body, "10 people died and seven were slightly injured", it said, quoting local authorities.
"An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the accident."
Turkey says Russia denies attack on Odessa port
Moscow has denied carrying out any attack on the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the Turkish defence minister said Saturday, a day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports. "The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and they were looking into the issue very closely," Hulusi Akar said, but Russia has yet to officially comment.
Monkeypox now a global health emergency, WHO warns 'further spread'| Top 10
With over 16,000 cases reported from 75 countries and territories, monkeypox is now a public health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Saturday. The risk of monkeypox “is moderate globally and in all regions”, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Here are ten points on the monkeypox cases: 1. A large number of cases have been reported among men who have sex with men. However, the world health body has urged an approach beyond discrimination.6.
Sky turns pink in Australia town, locals think of aliens. What actually happened
“All these end of the world scenarios were going through my head,” said Nikea Champion, a local, speaking to BBC. “I was having a big Stranger Things moment - I'm like, Vecna? Is that you?” she said, referring to the villain from the popular Netflix series. “I was on the phone to my mum, and my dad was saying the world was ending,” another local, Tammy Szumowski, told British news daily The Guardian.
Still fighting aggression, Ukraine says grain worth $10 bn available to export
Moscow and Kyiv on Friday signed parallel agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to avoid a global shortage of the kitchen staples and allow the safe transit of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports that have been crippled due to Russia's invasion on Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukraine has about $10 billion in grain, including 20 million tonnes from last year's harvest, available to export.
‘61% households reduce…’: UN says 60 lakh Lankans unsure of their next meal
More than 60 lakh people in Sri Lanka are food insecure, the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Saturday, ANI reported. The UN agency said it has been able to secure only 30 per cent of the $63 million funds it has targeted to provide 30 lakh people in the island nation to receive emergency food, nutrition, and school meals till December.
