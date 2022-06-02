100 days of Ukraine war: 200 K children taken to Russia - Zelensky| 10 points
100 days after the Ukraine war started, the eastern part of the war-torn nation remains besieged with the Russian forces accused of carrying out missile attacks in parts of the country. “Beyond the Donbas, Russia continues to conduct long-range missile strikes against infrastructure across Ukraine,” the UK’s ministry of defence said on Wednesday. Five people were wounded in Lviv when a Russian missile hit rail lines in the western region, a key conduit for supplies of Western weapons and other supplies, officials said. Meanwhile, Zelensky has claimed that more than 200,000 children from the country have been forcefully taken to Russia.
Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war:
1. Children from orphanages, those taken with their parents and those separated from their families are among the 200,000 children who have been forcefully taken to Russia, Zelensky has said.
2. “The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people but to make those who are deported forget about Ukraine and unable to return,” the Ukraine president said in his nightly video address to the nation on Wednesday, which was International Children’s Day.
3. Amid intensified attacks in several parts of the east, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on Wednesday said two monks and a nun were killed in the shelling on the iconic monastery. Located on the steep right bank of the Seversky Donets River, it is one of the most important monasteries in the country.
4. This week, the Kremlin took control of eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, which would give Russia de-facto control over Lugansk , news agency AFP reported. This is one of two regions that make up Ukraine's industrial heartland, the Donbas.
5. The US has agreed to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine. Kyiv has been demanding for more weapons from the West.
6. Some reports have said that China has barred Russia’s airlines from flying foreign-owned jetliners into its airspace.
7. Some of the key moments in the Ukraine war last month were the grant of a 40 billion dollar aid from the US to Ukraine, the conviction of a Russian soldier, first incident of a war crime conviction, and an end to the the battle of Mairupol,
8. Since the start of the war, Russia has been isolated with punitive moves by the West such as western sanctions.
9. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, in what panned out to be the worst conflict in Europe in decades. This was despite nations across the world telling Moscow to choose peace.
10. A "special military operation" to "demilitarise" and "de-Nazify" the former Soviet state and protect Russian speakers there was announced by Vladimir Putin. The “de-nazification” claims, however, have been slammed.
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)
