16 countries expel 106 Russian diplomats in one day: Here is the list of nations

The United States and its European allies on Monday expelled dozens of Russian diplomats in a coordinated action against Moscow which they accuse of poisoning an ex-spy in Britain.

Here is a list of the countries and the number of Russians expelled.

US, Canada

The United States expelled 60 alleged “spies” posted around the country and at the Russian mission to the United Nations.

It also closed the Russian consulate in Seattle over alleged spying at the nearby Kitsap submarine base and Boeing.

The retaliation against Moscow was taken “in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Canada ousted four diplomats, calling the nerve agent attack “a despicable, heinous and reckless act”.

European Union

EU President Donald Tusk said 14 EU states had expelled Russian diplomats following achemical weapondecision last week to react to Moscow “within a common framework”.

“Additional measures including further expulsions are not to be excluded in the coming days and weeks,” he said.

Britain itself has already kicked out 23 Russian diplomats, with Moscow retaliating with a tit-for-tat move.

Croatia: One diplomat

Czech Republic: Three diplomats

Denmark: Two diplomats

France: Four diplomats

Finland: One diplomat

Germany: Four diplomats

Italy: Two diplomats

Latvia: One diplomat

Lithuania: Three diplomats

Netherlands: Two diplomats

Poland: Four diplomats

Romania: One diplomat

Sweden: One diplomat

- Outside EU -

Ukraine: 13 diplomats

President Petro Poroshenko called for even more action to be taken.

“The next step is to increase the price that Moscow has to pay for its international crimes, including the strengthening of personal, financial and economic sanctions,” he said.

Russia vows strong retaliation

The Russian foreign ministry on Monday vowed to retaliate against the expulsions of its diplomats by the US and Canada, as well as 14 European Union countries and Ukraine over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.

“We express a decisive protest over the decision taken by a number of EU and NATO countries to expel Russian diplomats,” the ministry said in a statement, calling the moves a “provocative gesture.”