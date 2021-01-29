11 US soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance at base in Texas
Eleven American soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance at the Fort Bliss base in the US state of Texas, with two of them in critical condition, officials said.
"Fort Bliss is investigating an incident involving 11 Fort Bliss Soldiers injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise, today. Two soldiers are in critical condition," the base officials said late on Thursday.
The incident is being investigated, with all servicemen involved being under medical supervision.
The base did not provide further details.
The advert showed four households - one in which a woman holds a baby next to what seems to be an ironing board, another with a woman home-schooling two children, and a third with two women who are cleaning. The only man is seen sitting on a sofa with a woman and child.
