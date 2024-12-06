Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

13 children die in Mexico due to possible IV bag contamination

Reuters |
Dec 06, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Thirteen children have died in central Mexico due to possible contamination of IV bags linked to Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria

Mexican health officials on Thursday reported the deaths of 13 children in medical centers in central Mexico due to the possible contamination of IV bags in four health centers.

Thirteen infants have died in central Mexico owing to potential contamination of IV bags with Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria.
Thirteen infants have died in central Mexico owing to potential contamination of IV bags with Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria.

Also read: Mexico seeks Trump agreement to avoid receiving non-Mexican deportees

They linked the children's deaths, which took place in three public facilities and one private clinic in the state of Mexico, to an outbreak of the Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria, but stipulated that they were still working to confirm the cause.

Why it matters

Mexico's health ministry issued an epidemiological alert and health regulator Cofepris ordered the suspension of the administration of intravenous solutions from Productos Hospitalarios, without specifying whether the company was the distributor of the IV bags that may have been contaminated.

The victims were all infants and children up to 14 years old.

By the numbers

Health authorities identified 20 cases of Klebsiella oxytoca, of which 15 were confirmed, four were classified as probable, and one was ruled out. Of the 20 cases, 13 children died and seven remain hospitalized. The cause of death of the 13 children is still being determined.

Also read: Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after 'alarming blood test,' attorney says

"Ongoing analyses are seeking to identify the source of the outbreak and monitoring is being maintained to rule out possible outbreaks in other entities," the health ministry said in a statement. It urged health personnel to immediately report any probable cases they identify.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On