13 children die in Mexico due to possible IV bag contamination

Mexican health officials on Thursday reported the deaths of 13 children in medical centers in central Mexico due to the possible contamination of IV bags in four health centers. Thirteen infants have died in central Mexico owing to potential contamination of IV bags with Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria.

They linked the children's deaths, which took place in three public facilities and one private clinic in the state of Mexico, to an outbreak of the Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria, but stipulated that they were still working to confirm the cause.

Why it matters

Mexico's health ministry issued an epidemiological alert and health regulator Cofepris ordered the suspension of the administration of intravenous solutions from Productos Hospitalarios, without specifying whether the company was the distributor of the IV bags that may have been contaminated.

The victims were all infants and children up to 14 years old.

By the numbers

Health authorities identified 20 cases of Klebsiella oxytoca, of which 15 were confirmed, four were classified as probable, and one was ruled out. Of the 20 cases, 13 children died and seven remain hospitalized. The cause of death of the 13 children is still being determined.

"Ongoing analyses are seeking to identify the source of the outbreak and monitoring is being maintained to rule out possible outbreaks in other entities," the health ministry said in a statement. It urged health personnel to immediately report any probable cases they identify.