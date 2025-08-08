1,500 evacuated after wind-driven blaze as Spain faces high wildfire risk

Firefighters have brought under control a wind-driven wildfire near the southern Spanish tourist town of Tarifa that forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people, officials said on Friday. The blaze broke out on Tuesday in La Peaa, a wooded area near a beach outside Tarifa.(via REUTERS)

The blaze broke out on Tuesday in La Peaa, a wooded area near a beach outside Tarifa, a coastal town of about 19,000 residents known for its strong winds that attract windsurfers.

Authorities said the fire started in a camper van at a campsite and quickly spread in the gusty conditions.

About 1,550 people and 5,000 vehicles were evacuated from campsites, hotels and homes. Residents and tourists were allowed to return on Wednesday after the fire was declared "stabilised".

While the flames have been contained, firefighting crews will remain in the area in the coming days to secure the perimeter and prevent flare-ups, Andalusia's regional firefighting agency, Infoca, said on X.

Spain is currently experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many regions.

The extreme heat is expected to last until at least Wednesday. Civil protection authorities have warned of a high to extreme wildfire risk across much of the country.