e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 17 dead as bus collides with train in Thailand’s Chacheongsao

17 dead as bus collides with train in Thailand’s Chacheongsao

Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told Thailand’s PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured.

world Updated: Oct 11, 2020 09:49 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bangkok
Rescuers stand by a damaged train and bodies covered with white sheets after a bus-train collision in Chacheongsao province, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The tour bus was traveling with scores of passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, where a train smashed into the vehicle.
Rescuers stand by a damaged train and bodies covered with white sheets after a bus-train collision in Chacheongsao province, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The tour bus was traveling with scores of passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, where a train smashed into the vehicle.(AP)
         

At least 17 people died early Sunday when a train collided with a bus in central Thailand, officials said.

The tour bus was traveling with 65 passengers on board when it crossed the railway track during rain in Chacheongsao, 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Bangkok, where a train smashed into the vehicle.

Prathueng Yookassem, the district chief officer, told Thailand’s PBS TV that at least 17 people died and 30 were injured.

“It was raining, perhaps, the driver did not see the train,” he said.

All of the injured were brought to two hospitals. Police say they are investigating.

The bus passengers were traveling from Samut Prakan province to a Buddhist temple in Chachoengsao for a merit-making ceremony.

tags
top news
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme at 11am
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme at 11am
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
MGNREGS to expand further; for second time this year
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
TRP manipulation probe: Republic TV CEO reaches Mumbai police headquarters
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
DU announces cut off, admission to begin from Monday: All you need to know
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
YSRC accuses high court, top court judge of trying to topple its govt
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Schools to reopen in UP from October 19 for classes 9-12
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
Watch what Donald Trump said in his first public event after Covid diagnosis
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In