19-month-old son of volunteer Australian firefighter receives posthumous medal

Nineteen-month-old Harvey Keaton stood quietly, sucking on a pacifier, as the fire service commissioner pinned a posthumous commendation for bravery and service to his neatly pressed, oversized Rural Fire Services (RFS) shirt.

world Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Sydney
Eight people have been killed by wildfires in the eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria since Monday, and 18 are still missing.
Eight people have been killed by wildfires in the eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria since Monday, and 18 are still missing. (AP)
         

The toddler son of a volunteer firefighter killed battling wildfires in Australia received one of the service’s highest honours on behalf of his father during an emotional funeral on Thursday.

Nineteen-month-old Harvey Keaton stood quietly, sucking on a pacifier, as the fire service commissioner pinned a posthumous commendation for bravery and service to his neatly pressed, oversized Rural Fire Services (RFS) shirt.

Harvey’s father, 32-year-old Geoffrey Keaton, was one of three volunteer firefighters killed in recent weeks. Keaton and a colleague died last month when a burnt tree fell in the path of their fire truck, causing it to roll. The third firefighter died this week in what was described by authorities as a “fire tornado”.

Dozens of firefighters saluted and formed a guard of honour as Keaton’s hearse drove into a Sydney cemetery, according to pictures of the funeral posted online by the fire service.

A mug placed on the coffin had a picture of father and son stick figures and the inscription: “Daddy I love you to the moon and back!”

Another photograph from the funeral showed Harvey being held by his mother, Keaton’s fiance Jess Hayes, as they looked at a portrait of the firefighter atop his coffin.

NSW state Royal Fire Services Commissioner Craig Fitzsimmons, who has been giving daily briefings on the crisis, knelt down to pin the medal on Harvey’s shirt.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has faced some criticism for his response to the fires, also attended.

The NSW RFS said on Twitter it had “farewelled one of our own”.

Eight people have been killed by wildfires in the eastern states of New South Wales and Victoria since Monday, and 18 are still missing.

Fierce fires have flared around Australia for several weeks, prompting mass evacuations, devastating towns and destroying homes. They have also raised questions about Australia’s readiness to deal with climate change.

‘Why are you silent on Pakistan’s atrocities?’ PM Modi targets Congress
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
Early data hints green shoots in Indian economy. Has it bottomed out?
Mayawati targets Priyanka over Kota infant deaths, gets an answer from Cong
CDS appointed, PM Modi should next break bureaucratic silos
‘Surprised’ Kohli gives priceless reaction on Hardik-Natasa engagement
‘No legal validity’: Kerala governor on assembly resolution against citizenship law
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
