News / World News / 2023 recorded hottest year ever as Earth nears critical 1.5C limit: EU climate monitor

2023 recorded hottest year ever as Earth nears critical 1.5C limit: EU climate monitor

AFP |
Jan 09, 2024 05:58 PM IST

"It is also the first year with all days over one degree warmer than the pre-industrial period," said Samantha Burgess

2023 was the hottest year on record, with Earth's surface nearly breaching the critical limit of 1.5 degree Celsius above late 19th century temperatures, the EU climate monitoring service said Tuesday.

“Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years.”(Rep image)
“Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years.”(Rep image)

"It is also the first year with all days over one degree warmer than the pre-industrial period," said Samantha Burgess, deputy head of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). “Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years.”

