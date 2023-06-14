Home / World News / 22 year-old woman killed in hit-and-run by her drunk co-worker in New York

22 year-old woman killed in hit-and-run by her drunk co-worker in New York

ByVrinda Rastogi
Jun 14, 2023 11:15 PM IST

Madison Faltisco was struck by her coworker, Joshua Schiano's car on Thursday night in New York. Schiano was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Madison Faltisco, 22, was killed in a hit-and-run in upstate New York by an alleged drunk driver who the victim worked with. The duo went drinking together after which she refused to ride with him on Thursday night.

Madison Faltisco(CNN)
According to the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, the young woman had been drinking in a bar with the suspect. Later that night, around 10:30 pm, she refused to get into his car since he was intoxicated.

Just before 11:00 pm, Faltisco was walking along Route 57 in Clay when Joshua Schiano, 23, struck her with his blue Hyundai Elantra. Less than a mile down the road, he got into another accident within 2 minutes of hitting his co-worker. He crashed into a store sign and items outside a Salvation Army thrift store.

Upon the second crash, Schiano's car caught fire and he had to be pulled out. He was suspected of drunk-driving and taken to the hospital under police custody. His blood alcohol level test results have not been revealed.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Spokesperson Tom Newton reported that Schiano never told them about the hit-and-run and that they didn't know to look for Faltisco. Her body was found early Friday morning when someone called 911 to report an unconscious woman lying on the road. Faltisco was pronounced dead at the scene.

Faltisco had reportedly called one of her friends and co-workers, Halana Sieber, just before the hit-and-run. Sieber said that she received three phone calls but didn't answer them. She had declined an invitation to join Schiano and Faltisco at a bar earlier in the night. She offered to give them a ride later but Faltisco declined.

Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office charged Schiano with second-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. More charges are possible, they said.

Near the sight of her death, candle and flowers have been laid along Route 57 in Clay. Heart-shaped balloons reading, “We love you always Maddy” have been tied to the posts.

Faltisco’s family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her her funeral. The page states, “Her bright light was extinguished in seconds”. Sieber said that Faltisco was a “girl's girl”. Her other friends said that she had the “biggest heart” and that “she'd do anything for anyone”.

