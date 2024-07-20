245 Indians cross over from Bangladesh as students protest escalates

Nearly 260 people, including 13 Nepalese nationals, crossed over to India from Bangladesh by a border crossing on Friday, taking the total number of people who have travelled across the land border amid violent protests in the neighbouring country to more than 500. Anti-quota protesters clash with the police in Dhaka on July 18, 2024. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

A total of 245 Indian nationals, including 125 students, and 13 Nepalese students crossed over from Bangladesh at the Gede immigration check post in West Bengal till 8 pm on Friday, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Another 202 Indian nationals, mostly students, crossed over via the Dawki check post in Meghalaya on Thursday. This check post was also used by some 101 Nepalese citizens and seven Bhutanese nationals to leave Bangladesh, the people said.

The travel of the 13 Nepalese students via Gede was arranged by the Indian high commission in Dhaka, the people said.

Cities across Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka, have been rocked by violent protests this week against government job quotas. More than 30 people have died and hundreds were injured as protesters clashed with police and pro-government student groups.

The Indian high commission in Dhaka is coordinating with authorities in Bangladesh to provide adequate security to students who are keen on returning to India, the people said.

The high commission is facilitating the travel of such students in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Bureau of Immigration.

The border crossings at Gede-Darshana, Benapole-Petrapole and Akhaura-Agartala will remain open for Indian nationals leaving Bangladesh, the people said.

The Indian high commission in Dhaka and the assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet will provide assistance to the Indian nationals, they said.

The external affairs ministry said on Friday there are an estimated 15,000 Indians, including 8,500 students, in Bangladesh. All Indians are safe, and an advisory issued on Thursday urged them to avoid travel and remain indoors.