Home / World News / 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Memorial event for victims held in Canada
world news

26/11 Mumbai attacks: Memorial event for victims held in Canada

The 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was marked by India’s high commission in Ottawa, with a solemn memorial event for the victims.
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sculpture to pay tributes to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks on its 13th anniversary, in Puri on Friday. (ANI)
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sculpture to pay tributes to victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks on its 13th anniversary, in Puri on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Amit Chanda

The 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks was marked by India’s high commission in Ottawa, with a solemn memorial event for the victims.

The event was attended by envoys from some of the nations that lost its citizens in the attacks, perpetrated by a 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan. The LeT remains a banned terrorist organisation in Canada.

Floral tributes were paid to the two Canadian victims, Elizabeth Russell and Dr Michael Moss, who were both in the Oberoi Trident Hotel. The attacks continued from November 26, 2008 through November 29.

The countries represented at the memorial event in Ottawa on Friday included France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Thailand and the Netherlands. In all, of the 165 total victims, 26 were foreign nationals.

India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria pointed out that the “perpetrators of this heinous terrorist attacks were yet to be brought to justice”.

Canada was represented at the solemn service by David Hartman, director-general, South Asia, Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry.

A short film in memory of the victims of the terror attack, still awaiting justice, was also screened.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out