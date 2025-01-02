Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

27 African migrants die, dozens rescued after boats sink off Tunisia coast

Reuters |
Jan 02, 2025 08:25 PM IST

The boats sank in waters off the city of Sfax, a departure point often used by African migrants.

Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 27 African migrants after two boats they were attempting to cross the Mediterranean in sank off the coast, the national guard said on Thursday.

Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 27 African migrants after boats sank near their coast(REUTERS)
Tunisia's coast guard has recovered the bodies of 27 African migrants after boats sank near their coast(REUTERS)

The boats sank in waters off the city of Sfax, a departure point often used by African migrants.

Also Read: US universities warn foreign students amid concerns over Trump's plans on immigration: Report

Last month, Tunisia's coast guard recovered the bodies of about 30 other migrants in two separate incidents, after their boat sank while they were sailing towards Europe.

Also Read: 21,000 workers dead in 8 years of Mohammed bin Salman's ‘Saudi vision 2030’: Report

The national guard said on Thursday that the coast guard rescued 87 people who were on the same two boats that sank off Sfax.

Also Read: Gujarat: 48 illegal Bangladeshi migrants detained in Ahmedabad, set for immediate deportation

Tunisia is grappling with an unprecedented migration crisis and has replaced Libya as the major departure point for both Tunisians and people from elsewhere in Africa seeking a better life in Europe.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On