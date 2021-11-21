28 detained in Netherlands as protests against Covid norms enter second night: Report

As protests against Covid-19-induced restrictions entered a second night on Sunday, at least five cops were injured and 28 people detained across the Netherlands, reported Reuters.

According to the report, the Dutch authorities also resorted to using water cannons, dogs and deployed police to stop the youths from rioting. The protests are being touted as one of the worst disturbances since a full lockdown led to widespread disorder and more than 500 arrests in January.

The unrest began on Friday after police opened fire on a crowd during a protest in Rotterdam. At least three people were believed to be hit by police bullets and were later admitted to a hospital.

What sparked the protests?

The protests were sparked by opposition to government plans to restrict use of a national corona pass to people who have either recovered from Covid-19 or have been vaccinated, excluding those with a negative test result.

The protests are also being held against the reimposition of lockdown in the Netherlands in an effort to slow a resurgence of the virus.

Besides, the ban on a New Year's Eve firework to avoid added pressure on hospitals also angered the youths.

On Saturday night, at least five officers were injured in The Hague, police statement said.

About Saturday protest

Police carried out charges on horseback and arrested 19 people, one of them for throwing a rock through the window of a passing ambulance. Further, two Eredivisie league soccer matches, which have been closed to the public under the tougher Covid-19 restrictions, were briefly disrupted on Saturday night as small groups of fans forced their way into the stadiums and threw fireworks.

Another 13 arrests were reported by police in two towns in the southern province of Limburg, while disturbances were also reported in the northern province of Flevoland on Saturday. Eight people were detained in the town of Urk, where a Covid-19 testing station was torched earlier this year.

