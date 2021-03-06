3 killed in blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province
Three people were killed in a blast in Helmand province on Saturday morning near the provincial police headquarters in Lashkargah city, reported TOLO News.
The blast resulted in the death of Sayed Mahmood Sadat, in charge of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) prosecutors' office in Helmand.
Sadat's family said that two of his security guards were also killed in the blast, reported TOLO News.
No one yet has claimed responsibility for the attack, including the Taliban.
More details are awaited.
According to TOLO News data, 270 civilians and security force members were killed and 173 more were wounded in various security incidents across the country in February.
It further stated that 166 security incidents, including magnetic IED blasts, roadside bomb blasts, targeted attacks and Taliban offensives, occurred in Afghanistan in February.
In January, TOLO News findings indicated that 271 people were killed, and 347 others were wounded in Afghanistan.
According to the data, most of the security incidents were due to magnetic IED blasts and targeted attacks in major cities of Afghanistan, including Kabul, Nangarhar, Herat, Kandahar and Faryab.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grave of slain "Everything will be OK" protester disturbed in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore airline’s frequent flyer data affected in cyber attack: Reports
- Servers of air transport information technology company SITA were breached on Feb. 24, according to a report in Business Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds gather in Sydney in protest against Myanmar's military coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed in blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt: Officials say at least 18 killed in road accident outside Cairo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar asks India to return 8 cops who fled across border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thumbs Down: Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema evokes 'Maverick' McCain
- In a video footage which has been widely shared on social media, Sinema can be seen standing on the House floor, flashing a ‘thumbs down’ when her name was called to vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope to visit Iraq church damaged by IS militants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Speedy Covid-19 variants power virus surge sweeping Europe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Countries urge WTO to destroy US intellectual rights on any Covid-19 innovations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Increasing evidence that Myanmar's military forces are shooting to kill: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US labour market stronger than before, but road to full recovery remains long
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO incapable of holding China accountable for coronavirus, says dissident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox