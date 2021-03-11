3 people killed in shooting at Houston apartment complex
Three people were killed, including two 18-year-olds, after two men opened fire on a group of people outside an apartment complex in Houston, authorities said.
The shooting happened Wednesday night in a parking lot, police said. Two men in a gold or brown sedan got into an argument with five people who were outside the complex about 11 p.m.
The men left, but then returned about 10 or 15 minutes later and opened fire “completely unprovoked,” Houston police commander David Angelo told TV station KTRK.
The two 18-year-olds were killed along with a man in his 40s, Angelo said. Another person was injured but was expected to survive, while the fifth person in the group was not hurt, he said.
“You see the bodies slumped over of two teenagers," he said. “It’s just a senseless loss of life. It angers me. It saddens me that this is happening in this community. Gun violence continues to be on the rise, not only in Houston, but around the country as well, so we need to do a better job as a community, as a society, of getting a handle on this violence."
The two gunmen fled after the shooting and police don’t yet have a clear description of them, he said.
