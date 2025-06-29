US mulling $30 billion deal with Iran for civilian nuclear program? Donald Trump answers

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports of there being a $30 billion deal in works between American and Iran for the establishment of non-military nuclear facilities. President Donald Trump dismissed reports of the US wanting to give Iran $30 billion for setting up non-military nuclear facilities. (AFP)

"Who in the Fake News Media is the SleazeBag saying that “President Trump wants to give Iran $30 Billion to build non-military Nuclear facilities.” Never heard of this ridiculous idea," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President's dismissal came after a CNN report said that the Trump administration had explored possible economic incentives for Iran so it builds a non-enrichment nuclear program. For this, as much as 20-30 billion US Dollars could be invested, and several proposals were floated, the report said.

This investment, however, wouldn't come directly from the US, but from America's Arab partners, the CNN report had said, citing an official.

'Big investment, lift on sanctions'

Besides a potential $30 billion investment for civilian nuclear facilities in Iran, the CNN report also claimed that some sanctions on Iran could be removed. This meant the restrictions on Tehran from using the $6 billion sitting in foreign bank accounts could be lifted, the report said.

According to the report, officials from the US and the key players in the Middle East were in talks with Iranians for two weeks, even when Iran and Israel were striking each other, and even after Trump announced a ceasefire.

Be it the big investment into non-military nuclear facilities or the lifting of sanctions on Iran, all were attempts to get Tehran back to the nuclear programme negotiations, the report said.

Trump, however, dismissed such reports, calling them "just another hoax" with the intention to demean. "These people are SICK!!!" Trump wrote.

Trump's fresh attack on Iran

Donald Trump also slammed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for "blatantly and foolishly" lying that Tehran won the 12-day war with Israel.

Referring to the strikes on Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan nuclear facilities, Trump reiterated that Iran's nuclear establishment was "obliterated" in the US strikes.

"I knew EXACTLY where he (Khamenei) was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also claimed that he saved Khamenei from an "ugly and ignominious" death. He also said he had convinced Israel to “bring back a very large group" of aircraft that it had sent towards Tehran.

Trump's remarks against Khamenei came after the Iranian Supreme Leader claimed that the Islamic republic won in the conflict with Israel, and said that this had dealt “a severe slap to the face of America”.