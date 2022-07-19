30-50 sea turtles stabbed to death by Japan fisherman; 'he regrets it now'
A frustrated fisherman has confessed that he stabbed to death dozens of protected sea turtles on a southern Japanese island after they got caught in his fishing nets, local officials say.
Between 30 to 50 green sea turtles were found dead or dying last Thursday, with stab wounds on their necks and elsewhere, on a beach in remote Kumejima island, some 1,600 kilometres (1,000 miles) southwest of Tokyo.
It was "an extremely grisly scene", according to Yoshimitsu Tsukakoshi, a senior staff member at Kumejima Umigame-kan, a local sea turtle conservation body.
"Sea turtles are gentle creatures and they move away when humans approach them," Tsukakoshi told AFP on Tuesday.
"I couldn't believe it could happen in this day and age."
Yuji Tabata, the head of the local fishermen's cooperative, told AFP that the man responsible has confessed to stabbing the animals after dozens became tangled in his gillnet.
The fisherman, whose name has not been released, told the cooperative that he released many of the tangled-up turtles, but after struggling with the animals, he began stabbing them to try and weaken them.
"He said he has never seen so many turtles on his nets. He regrets it now," Tabata said.
"He said he felt in physical danger."
The local town government and police are investigating the deaths, a municipal official told AFP, declining to say whether the fisherman could face penalties over the incident.
An editorial in the local Okinawa Times newspaper on Tuesday condemned the deaths and the manner in which the protected animals were left to perish on the beach.
It also urged local officials to consider claims by fishermen that turtles are causing economic damage.
Local reports said some fishermen in the area believe the turtle population is increasing.
The creatures can collide with fishing boats, injuring themselves and damaging the crafts' propellers.
Tabata said the community is also concerned that turtles are eating the seagrass that is home to the fish they depend on for their livelihood.
He stressed that the incident was rare and fishermen regularly untangle turtles caught in their lines.
"We are in the process of coming up with ideas so that this doesn't happen again," he added.
22 killed, 33 injured in car crash in southern Egypt
At least 22 people were killed and 33 injured in a car crash on Tuesday near Egypt's southern province of Minya, authorities said. The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus hit a stopped truck on a highway linking the capital of Cairo to the country's south, local authorities in Minya said in a statement. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya.
Outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson narrowly survives no-confidence vote. What now?
Outgoing UK prime minister Boris Johnson won by 111 votes, with 349 for and 238 against, meaning the ruling Conservative Party will remain in office while it elects a new leader to replace Johnson after he quit earlier this month. Britain has avoided a general election - which would have been its third in the past five years. He said he would resign as leader of the Conservative party but remain as PM till a successor is elected.
Nijjar denies involvement in killing of Ripudaman Malik in Canada
The president of the Guru Nanak Sikh temple in Surrey, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who has been accused with multiple crimes, including terrorism in India, has denied any connection to the killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing case. Malik was shot dead on Thursday in Surrey, in the province of British Columbia.
Indo-Canadian shot dead at nightclub in Toronto
A 26-year-old Indo-Canadian succumbed to Brar's injuries on Monday, a day after being shot at a nightclub in Toronto. Toronto police identified the victim was a resident of Brampton in the greater Toronto area, Pardeep Brar. Police responded to reports of a shooting at around 3.30am on Sunday at a nightclub in downtown Toronto. Two people, including Brar, were reportedly shot. Brar succumbed to the gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on Monday.
Russia moves to tighten restrictions under 'gay propaganda' law | 5 points
Russian parliament on Monday moved to expand the 2013 ban on the “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors, widely referred to as the “gay propaganda” bill. On July 8, state Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin spoke in favour of a broad ban on disseminating information on LGBTQ relationships after Russia quit the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, in March. He said that Russia would now be able to ban the promotion of "non-traditional values".
