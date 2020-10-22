350 large freezers, football ground-size land: Inside Pfizer’s vaccine delivery system

world

In its last leg of vaccine development, US-based vaccine maker Pfizer is building a robust vaccine delivery system, including storage, a multi-layered distribution network etc. As reported by Wall Street Journal, a stretch of land of the size of a football ground in Michigan’s Kalamazoo has been turned into Pfizer’s war room for vaccine delivery.

Here is all you need to know:

1. Once an effective vaccine is produced, the storage of the vaccine shots is going to be one of the most crucial aspects, experts have said. Pfizer, as reported, has fitted with 350 large freezers.

2. Apart from the Michigan facility, the company has another in Belgium. These are the two final assembly centres, the report said.

3. Reusable temperature-controlled containers have been designed by the company. Each of this boxes can hold 1,000 to 5,000 doses. The temperature will be minus 70 degrees Celsius.

4. The company has designed such boxes so that separate refrigeration is not required when the vaccines are shipped by trucks or cargo planes.

5. Pfizer has also tied up with cargo flights for delivery — which will take three days depending on the location, the report said.

The preparation to lay out a fast and fool-proof delivery plan began when the company started working for the vaccine with Germany’s BioNTech SE in March. The vaccine maker is likely to apply for authorisation in November once it gets global data of 44,000 people who underwent the trials.

Apart from the US government, the EU, Japan, the UK have already placed vaccine orders with Pfizer.