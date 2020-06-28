e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 371 test positive for Covid-19 at chicken processing plant in United States

371 test positive for Covid-19 at chicken processing plant in United States

Ty said in a news release Friday that it tested 1,142 employees at the plant in Noel from June 17 to June 19, and 291 tested positive for Covid-19.

world Updated: Jun 28, 2020 11:45 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Springfield
Tyson said an additional 80 Noel employees tested positive for Covid-19 in separate tests that were performed by their health care providers or the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.
Tyson said an additional 80 Noel employees tested positive for Covid-19 in separate tests that were performed by their health care providers or the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.(AP file photo)
         

Tyson Foods has announced that 371 employees at its chicken processing plant in the far southwestern corner of Missouri have tested positive for Covid-19.

The company said in a news release Friday that it tested 1,142 employees at the plant in Noel from June 17 to June 19, and 291 tested positive for Covid-19. Of those 291, Tyson said 249, or 85%, were asymptomatic. Tyson said an additional 80 Noel employees tested positive for Covid-19 in separate tests that were performed by their health care providers or the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

The announcement confirms suspicions that the large spike in McDonald County’s reported Covid-19 numbers starting this past weekend was the result of large-scale testing at the plant, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

tags
top news
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
Befitting reply to those coveting India’s territory: PM on Ladakh face-off
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
With nearly 20,000 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.28 lakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
‘2020 a year of challenges, need to continue our march’: PM on Mann ki Baat
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
LIVE: Brazil’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.3 million; death toll at 57,070
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
India’s Covid-19 recoveries exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health ministry
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
BJP MLA calls Sharad Pawar Maharashtra’s ‘corona’, gets a reply from Ajit Pawar
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
‘Probing every angle behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide’: Mumbai Police
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In