40 dead, 170 injured: Afghan officials release tally of human cost after conflict with Pakistan

With a ceasefire in effect, Afghan officials have released a tally of the deaths caused by the border clashes with Pakistan this past week. As per an AFP report, a health official from Afghanistan's Spin Boldak stated that 40 people, all civilians, were declared dead before the truce with Islamabad came into effect. Ambulances rush along a road towards the site of an explosion in Kabul on October 15, 2025, amid heavy border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan. (AFP/Representational)

"We have 170 wounded and 40 killed, all civilians," said Karimullah Zubair Agha, director of public health in Spin Boldak, told reporters the day after the deadly clashes between the neighbouring countries.

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict dates back to British Raj in India | Brief history

Ahead of the ceasefire, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan claimed that at least 17 people were killed and over 300 injured in the Spin Boldak region in Kandahar.

The UN mission also said it documented at least 16 civilian casualties in several Afghan provinces during earlier clashes between the two countries.

Meanwhile in Pakistan, the military reported lower figures, adding that 23 soldiers had been killed in the intial clashes. However, no recent toll has been provided by the Pakistani government and military.

Pak-Afghan conflict escalates

Cross-border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan escalated on October 10, after both countries claimed they were retaliating to armed provocations and attacks from the other.

Also Read | Pakistani soldiers' pants paraded in Afghanistan by Taliban, picture goes viral

As the conflict turned into the deadliest confrontation between Islamabad and Kabul, Qatar and Saudi Arabia reportedly intervened and called for a truce between the two nations.

The truce came after appeals from major regional powers, as the violence threatened to destabilise a region where groups, including the Islamic State and al-Qaida, are trying to resurface.

(With agency inputs)