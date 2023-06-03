Home / World News / 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

ANI |
Jun 03, 2023 05:11 PM IST

The NCS said that the earthquake at a depth of 10 Kilometres occurred around 4 pm (India Time).

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Afghanistan Earthquake: The NCS said that the earthquake at a depth of 10 Kilometres.(Representational)
Afghanistan Earthquake: The NCS said that the earthquake at a depth of 10 Kilometres.(Representational)

The NCS said that the earthquake at a depth of 10 Kilometres occurred around 4 pm (India Time).

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-06-2023, 15:55:02 IST, Lat: 35.84 & Long: 69.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 149km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan "

In Afghanistan, an earthquake occurs every 2-3 weeks. On May 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the 99-kilometre south-southwest of Fayzabad. Similarly, on May 9, a 4.3 magnitude quake was felt in Fayzabad, NCS informed.

Last month, the Taliban-led Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported that at least 42 people were killed and 54 others were injured in 13 provinces due to natural disasters over the previous month.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Taliban-led ministry in a video said that 341 residential houses were entirely or partially destroyed, 19,573 acres of agricultural land were destroyed, and 1,354 cattle were lost in these regions, mainly due to flash floods during this period, Khaama Press reported.

According to Khaama Press, the incidents took place in Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Takhar, Badakhshan, Ghor, Kandahar, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Paktia, Khost, Daikundi and Nangarhar.

As per the news report, Afghanistan is a nation that is prone to natural disasters like earthquakes, flooding, landslide, freezing winters and avalanches.

According to Taliban-led Disaster management ministry officials, more than 1000 people have been killed while more than 2000 others have been injured due to natural disasters over the past year, Khaama Press reported.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Afghanistan earthquake
Afghanistan earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out