e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 429 Tablighi Jamaat members in Pakistan test positive for Covid-19

429 Tablighi Jamaat members in Pakistan test positive for Covid-19

The chief minister of Pakistan’s Sindh state said the Tablighi Jamaat members who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been kept in isolation to control the spread of the virus.

world Updated: Apr 18, 2020 06:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
A policeman wearing a facemask stands at the Tablighi Markaz checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Lahore on April 5, 2020.
A policeman wearing a facemask stands at the Tablighi Markaz checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Lahore on April 5, 2020.(AFP)
         

A total of 429 members of a Tablighi Jamaat group have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said 429 members of the religious group had attended the annual congregation in Raiwand in Punjab province and all of them have tested positive so far.

He said the members who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been kept in isolation to control the spread of the virus.

“Out of some 4,692 Tablighi Jamaat members in the province, tests have been carried out on some 4,653 so far,” he said.

The tally of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed on Friday to 7,260 with 137 deaths. In Punjab the number of such cases is 3,300.

Tablighi Jamaat members have emerged as the prime suspects among potential coronavirus carriers, not just in Pakistan but in India, Malaysia and Brunei.

tags
top news
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Covid-19 updates: Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000
Covid-19 updates: Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000
Woes mount, migrants stare at long road to normalcy
Woes mount, migrants stare at long road to normalcy
Trump says China’s Covid-19 deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up
Trump says China’s Covid-19 deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leadership discuss MP cabinet formation
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP leadership discuss MP cabinet formation
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

world news