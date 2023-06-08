5 key takeaways from ECA International's Cost of Living Rankings

New York has emerged as the reigning champion of the most costly city for expatriates, surpassing Hong Kong, as indicated by the recent Cost of Living Rankings by ECA International. Startlingly, the study uncovers that New York's ascension to the top spot in 2023 can be attributed to an unprecedented surge in inflation and escalating accommodation expenses. Meanwhile, Geneva and London have managed to hold on to their respective positions in third and fourth place, underscoring their enduring allure as high-priced destinations. The sun sets as seen from 42nd street in New York City, as Manhattanhenge, sometimes also referred to as Manhattan Solstice, the biannual natural event, when it is perfectly aligned with Manhattan’s numbered streets.(AFA)

A notable development in the rankings was Singapore's climb from 13th to the top five, marking its first entry into this elite group. The city-state's rise was primarily driven by significant increases in accommodation costs. The demand for rental homes, buoyed by the earlier easing of Covid-19 restrictions compared to other key locations in the region, outpaced the supply of available housing.

Istanbul witnessed a modest improvement in rankings, moving up just a few spots to reach the 108th position. Some attributed the minor change to economic policies, although the impact on prices remained minimal. In other news, Dubai experienced a slight shift and found itself in the 12th spot, which was primarily influenced by a slight increase in rental costs caused by a minor influx of expatriates from Russia.

European cities saw a general upward trend in rankings, but Norwegian and Swedish cities slipped due to weak currencies, while French cities experienced lower inflation rates compared to their EU counterparts. Chinese cities also fell in the rankings due to a weaker currency and lower inflation rates relative to other countries.

The rankings for all US cities witnessed a significant surge, propelled by a strong dollar and high inflation. San Francisco broke into the top 10, highlighting the costly nature of living in the city.

Also Read | Study reveals New York City as the worst place to start a career in 2023: WalletHub report

ECA International's Cost of Living Rankings analyses the cost of consumer goods and services, taking into account rental costs in areas typically inhabited by expatriates. The study covers 207 cities across 120 countries and territories worldwide.

Here are the top 20 most expensive cities for expats to live in, along with their respective rankings in 2022:

New York, US (2)

2. Hong Kong, China (1)

3. Geneva, Switzerland (3)

4. London, UK (4)

5. Singapore (13)

6. Zurich, Switzerland (7)

7. San Francisco, US (11)

8. Tel Aviv, Israel (6)

9. Seoul, South Korea (10)

10. Tokyo, Japan (5)

11. Bern, Switzerland (16)

12. Dubai, UAE (23)

13. Shanghai, China (8)

14. Guangzhou, China (9)

15. Los Angeles, US (21)

16. Shenzhen, China (12)

17. Beijing, China (14)

18. Copenhagen, Denmark (18)

19. Abu Dhabi, UAE (22)

20. Chicago, US (25)

As the cost of living continues to fluctuate globally, these rankings serve as a guide for expatriates considering relocation and employers determining suitable compensation packages for their international workforce.