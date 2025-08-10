5.9 magnitude quake strikes off southwest coast of Guatemala , no major damage reported

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Guatemala’s southwest coast on Saturday. There were no immediate reports of damage. The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala.(REUTERS)

The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala, at a depth of 6 miles (9 kilometers), according to the US Geological Survey.

People on social media reported feeling the earth shake in Guatemala’s capital and other areas. The quake also was felt in parts of southern Mexico.

Earthquakes are common in Guatemala. The Central American country is located on a major fault zone that serves as the boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates.