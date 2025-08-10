Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

5.9 magnitude quake strikes off southwest coast of Guatemala , no major damage reported

AP |
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 04:25 am IST

People on social media reported feeling the earth shake in Guatemala’s capital and other areas. The quake also was felt in parts of southern Mexico.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off Guatemala’s southwest coast on Saturday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala.(REUTERS)
The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala.(REUTERS)

The quake occurred about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south-southwest of Champerico, Guatemala, at a depth of 6 miles (9 kilometers), according to the US Geological Survey.

People on social media reported feeling the earth shake in Guatemala’s capital and other areas. The quake also was felt in parts of southern Mexico.

Earthquakes are common in Guatemala. The Central American country is located on a major fault zone that serves as the boundary between the North American and Caribbean plates.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 5.9 magnitude quake strikes off southwest coast of Guatemala , no major damage reported
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On