6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines: US Geological Survey

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4.

world Updated: Oct 29, 2019 07:35 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Manila
No damage reports were immediately available.
No damage reports were immediately available.
         

A powerful earthquake has shaken the southern Philippines.

No damage reports were immediately available.

The US Geological Survey says the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning on Mindanao island in the south. Philippine seismologists said it was a lower magnitude of 6.4.

It was near the town of Kisante and less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Davao City. It was about 50 kilometers (30 miles) deep.

Mindanao has been shaken by other earthquakes recently. Seismic activity is common in the Philippines, which lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the ring of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 07:35 IST

