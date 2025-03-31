Menu Explore
6 killed, 9 injured in firing incidents after Eid prayers in Pakistan: Report

ANI |
Mar 31, 2025 06:58 PM IST

In Abbottabad's Mirpur area, two people were injured in a shooting incident inside a mosque following Eid prayers.

Firing incidents following Eid ul Fitr prayers resulted in the deaths of six people, while nine others sustained injuries in different parts of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

In Karak's Rahmatabad area, a man was shot dead under unclear circumstances, and a case has been registered. (File)(AP)
In Karak's Rahmatabad area, a man was shot dead under unclear circumstances, and a case has been registered. (File)(AP)

In Swabi's Gadoon Amazai, two people were killed and two injured in an exchange of fire between rival groups after Eid ul Fitr prayers, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident was linked to an old enmity, and a passer-by was also injured.

In Bannu's Mandan police jurisdiction, a confrontation between two parties led to the deaths of a child and another person, while one individual sustained injuries.

In Abbottabad's Mirpur area, two people were injured in a shooting incident inside a mosque following Eid prayers. Police attributed the incident to personal enmity and are conducting further investigations.

In Karak's Rahmatabad area, a man was shot dead under unclear circumstances, and a case has been registered. In Lower South Waziristan's Gangi Khel stop, police constable Shah Hussain was injured in a firing incident and was shifted to the hospital, ARY News reported.

In Umerkot's Khosa Mohalla, a man shot and killed his former wife before fleeing. According to police, the suspect took the action after his ex-wife remarried following their divorce.

In Karachi's Super Highway, Fakira Goth, a man was killed and another injured in a suspected robbery resistance case. The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In Malir City's Ghazi Town, a youth was also injured in a similar incident.

Earlier, on February 16, five people were killed over old enmity in Peshawar's Badh Bair, ARY News reported, quoting local police.

As per ARY News, unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in the Badh Bair area of Peshawar, resulting in the death of five people. The incident took place in the wee hours of the day. Initial investigations suggest that the attack was a result of personal enmity, police said. (ANI)

News / World News / 6 killed, 9 injured in firing incidents after Eid prayers in Pakistan: Report
