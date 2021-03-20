6 women's clubs receive 680,000 pounds in support grants from UK government

Six women's soccer clubs in England will receive 680,000 pounds ($943,432) in support grants from the British government's winter survival package, amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Sports Ministry said.

Women's Super League clubs Birmingham City Women and Bristol City Women along with second-tier Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers Ladies, Lewes Women, London Bees and London City Lionesses will receive the funding.

The grants will help cover essential costs due to the lack of spectators in stadiums and allow the clubs to complete their respective seasons.

The announcement follows the 2.25 million pounds survival package given to Women's Super League and Women's Championship competitions last month.

"We welcome this funding, along with the previous grant from the Sport Winter Survival Package which has been crucial in keeping the game going," Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women's professional game, said in a statement.





