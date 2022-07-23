‘61% households reduce…’: UN says 60 lakh Lankans unsure of their next meal
More than 60 lakh people in Sri Lanka are food insecure, the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Saturday, ANI reported. The UN agency said it has been able to secure only 30 per cent of the $63 million funds it has targeted to provide 30 lakh people in the island nation to receive emergency food, nutrition, and school meals till December.
Abdur Rahim Siddiqui, the country director of WFP in Sri Lanka said that more than 63 lakh people are food insecure as the country is facing its worst food crisis since independence and the inflation is expected to rise in the next couple of months.
"Sri Lanka is facing its severe food crisis since its independence. The food inflation rate is more than 80 per cent as of June and the trend is likely to be on the rise in the coming months," Siddiqui said.
“According to a study, about one-fourth of the population, that is around 5.3 million people, are adopting what we called food-based copying mechanism that means either they are reducing their the size of their meals or skipping meals or they are giving preferences to younger members of their families, "Siddiqui told ANI.
The WFP official highlighted that the agency needs $63 million now until the end of 2022 however, it has managed to secure only 30 per cent of the funding.
"It is quite important that WFP needs adequate funding from the development partners so that we will able to implement our plan that we are looking forward to," he said.
The WFP official blamed the Russia-Ukraine war behind the food emergency and urged the international community to draw its attention to the current food crisis in Sri Lanka.
As per an assessment by WFP, some 62 lakh Sri Lankans are unsure of where the next meal is coming from. Some 61 per cent of the households are using coping strategies to cut down on costs like reducing amount they eat and consuming less nutritious meals.
The UN food relief agency anticipates that even more people will turn to these coping strategies as the crisis deepens. "These days, we don't have a proper meal but eat only rice and gravy," one woman told WFP.
WFP is warning that a lack of nutrition has grave consequences for pregnant women, putting both their own and their children's health at risk, UN News reported.
China's Xinjiang warns of flash floods, cotton risks amid sizzling heatwaves
China's Xinjiang on Saturday warned of more flash floods and mudslides and risks to agriculture as heatwaves swept across the region, accelerating the pace of glacial melt and posing hazards for its vast cotton production. China has been baked by above-normal summer heat since June, with some meteorologists blaming climate change. The excessively hot weather has driven up demand for electricity to cool homes, offices and factories. In agricultural regions, drought has been a concern.
Russian missiles kill three in central Ukraine region, says governor
Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region on Saturday, the local governor said. Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed. He also said that one Ukrainian soldier had been killed and nine more wounded.
Punjab machinations will extend political turmoil in Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Punjab province. On Friday, Hamza was re-elected to the post by just three votes amid high drama when deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 crucial votes of his rival candidate. The run-off election for the Punjab chief minister was conducted in the Punjab Assembly in line with the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
WHO to decide if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
A US health expert sounded a grim warning late Friday. Warning against discrimination - A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. The European Union's drug watchdog on Friday recommended for approval the use of Imnavex, a smallpox vaccine, to treat monkeypox.
Pakistan, China welcome 'interested' third countries joining CPEC
All-weather allies Pakistan and China have decided to welcome "interested" third countries joining the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, saying it was "an open and inclusive platform" for mutually beneficial cooperation. The 3rd meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) was held in virtual mode on Friday.
