6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Greece, tremors felt in Egypt, Israel, Lebanon and Jordan

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the area near Fry, Greece, early Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 1:51 a.m. local time at a depth of 78 kilometers. Tremors were felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt, as well as in Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan. A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Greece.(Reuters)

Reports

Volcano Discovery, a website that tracks earthquakes real time, received thousands of reports of ground shaking.

“My bed moved and shaked on the third floor in the hotel Infinity Blue in Hersonissos (close to the beach). I felt it shake against the wall. It is the first time in my life. I turned the air conditioning of, thinking it was cause by it. It woke me up. I checked the time at 1:56 AM,” one person reported.

A resident in Cairo described, “The couch was shaking side ways, water bottles fell from over the coffee table, lighting kept shaking. But other than that nothing really didn’t feel like I was in danger at all. I felt that from the third floor.”

From Rhodes, another resident reported, “Was lying in bed, noticed my partner shaking, realised I was also shaking. It went on for over half a minute. A little later I saw there had been an earthquake at the exact time.”

A resident of Giza wrote, “Me and my family where sleeping when we woke up to the feeling of motion like a baby swing i tried to find a stable point so i looked at my bambo plant its long and I saw it swaying left and right extremely after the shaking there was still clacking in the kitch so my mom went there and saw that the mugs that we hang on the kitchen wall are still hitting the wall even after the shaking stopped.”

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage.

Greece, which lies on several active fault lines, is prone to earthquakes. According to the University of Athens (EKPA) Seismology Laboratory, more than 18,400 mostly low-magnitude quakes were recorded between January 26 and February 13, 2025, off the islands of the Cyclades archipelago.