News / World News / 7 football fans killed, dozens injured after bus crashes in Brazil

7 football fans killed, dozens injured after bus crashes in Brazil

AFP |
Aug 21, 2023 01:39 AM IST

More than 40 fans of the Corinthians football club of Sao Paulo were on the bus, returning from a match the night before in Belo Horizonte.

At least seven people died and 27 others were hospitalized Sunday in southeastern Brazil when a driver lost control of a bus carrying football fans on a mountainous road, fire officials said.

Firemen working at the scene of an accident after a bus carrying fans of Brazilian football team Corinthians overturned on a highway in Igarape.(AFP)
Firemen working at the scene of an accident after a bus carrying fans of Brazilian football team Corinthians overturned on a highway in Igarape.(AFP)

The accident occurred on a highway near Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais state, they said.

Passengers interviewed by the G1 news website said the driver cried out that he had no brakes shortly before losing control.

More than 40 fans of the Corinthians football club of Sao Paulo were on the bus, returning from a match the night before in Belo Horizonte.

Fernando Frois, a lieutenant with the Minas Gerais firefighters, reported the casualty toll but did not say what condition those hospitalized were in.

The country's National Agency of Land Transportation (ANTT) said in a statement that the bus was unregistered and lacked authorization to transport passengers between states.

Clubs from across Brazil, as well as the Brazilian Football Confederation, sent their condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out