Sun, Aug 17, 2025
8 dead after flash flood hit campsite in north China, 4 missing

AP |
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 01:51 pm IST

Thirteen campers went missing initially. By Sunday morning, one had been rescued and eight bodies had been found

A flash flood swept through a campsite in north China, killing eight people and leaving four missing, state media reported Sunday.

Saturday's flood occurred around 10 p.m. local time in Urad Rear Banner, an expansive mountainous area in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous region known for its popular campsites.

Thirteen campers went missing initially. By Sunday morning, one had been rescued and eight bodies had been found, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Search and rescue efforts were underway for the remaining four missing people.

Northern China has seen several instances of flash flooding and landslides in recent weeks. Deluges in the northwestern Gansu province earlier this month left at least 10 people dead and 33 missing.

Heavy rains have also battered other parts of the country, with Hong Kong seeing historic downpours.

