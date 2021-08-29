A blast in Kabul; US drone attack: What happened in Afghanistan capital today

A massive explosion was heard in Kabul on Sunday evening which was followed by a thick cloud of smoke rising out of a residential area of the Capital. Soon after the United States said it carried out an airstrike on a specific target in Kabul. Contradictory reports regarding the casualty of what happened on Sunday emerged.

Here is what happened in Kabul today

1. Afghan police chief said a rocket struck a residential area near Kabul airport which killed a child.

2. The area where the strike took place is a congested residential area. Videos show many houses surrounding the place from where the smoke is rising.

3. The United States claimed it carried out an airstrike in Kabul as it had intel about IS suicide attackers moving in Kabul

4. The Taliban too confirmed the US airstrike and said that the airstrike was targeted at suspected ISIS-K terrorists.

Watch: USA's 2nd drone strike in 2 days in Afghanistan, now 'ISIS suicide bomber' killed





5. The US said it has been successful in its strike as the target is believed to be eliminated. It is not clear whether there was only one target or many suicide bombers.

6. The US also confirmed that there was no civilian among the casualty, according to primary reports.

7. US officials said that many suicide attackers were moving towards Kabul airport on Sunday, probably to target US forces who are leaving the country.

8. The US described the strike as a "self-defence unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike".

9. The US airstrike resulted in multiple explosions which indicates that the vehicle they targeted contained a substantial amount of explosive material.

10. Are the US airstrike and the explosion in Kabul the same incident? Information about both the incidents remained scarce and there has been no official confirmation in this regard from any side.

