‘Abortion, taxes, education’: What Donald Trump plans for his second term

President-elect, Donald Trump, has revealed his plans for a second term, promising major changes in several key areas. His agenda includes a mix of conservative approaches to taxes, regulations, and cultural issues, along with a populist shift in trade policies and a redefined role for the United States on the international stage. Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump take pictures as they celebrate outside of the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Trump, set to take the oath of office in Washington on Monday, also plans to limit federal government involvement in civil rights issues while increasing presidential powers.

Here’s a list of key changes proposed by Donald Trump:

Immigration

Trump’s proposal on immigration, which evolved from his 2016 campaign slogan “Build the wall!”, now includes creating the “largest mass deportation program in history.” He aims to use the National Guard and empower domestic police forces, though specific details are sparse. His plan includes “ideological screening” for entrants, ending birthright citizenship, reinstating the “remain in Mexico” policy, and limiting migrants on public health grounds. His approach would not only target illegal migration but also severely curtail overall immigration, including from certain majority-Muslim nations.

Abortion

Trump has downplayed abortion as a priority for his second term, despite taking credit for the Supreme Court ending the federal right to abortion and returning the issue to states. He opposed a national ban on abortion in the GOP platform and has stated he would veto any federal ban.

It remains unclear if his administration will defend against legal challenges over abortion pill restrictions, including mifepristone. Trump is also unlikely to enforce Biden's directive requiring hospitals to provide abortions in medical emergencies in states with bans.

Taxes

Trump’s tax policies favour corporations and wealthier Americans, primarily by extending his 2017 tax overhaul, which includes lowering the corporate tax rate to 15 percent. His plan also rolls back income tax increases on the wealthiest Americans and eliminates levies from the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at tackling climate change.

However, Trump has focused on proposals benefiting working- and middle-class Americans, such as exempting earned tips, Social Security wages, and overtime wages from income tax. The tip proposal could unintentionally benefit high earners, allowing them to reclassify some of their pay as tip income.

Tariffs and trade

Donald Trump views international trade as detrimental to American interests and advocates for tariffs of 10 percent to 20 percent on foreign goods, with mentions of even higher rates. He plans to reinstate a 2020 executive order that mandates the federal government buy "essential" medications solely from U.S. companies. Additionally, he promises to block Chinese buyers from purchasing any vital U.S. infrastructure.

Education

In a second Trump administration, the Department of Education would be targeted for elimination. However, Trump still proposes using federal funding to influence K-12 school systems by pressuring them to abolish tenure, adopt merit-based pay for teachers, and eliminate diversity programs. He seeks to pull federal funding from schools promoting Critical Race Theory, gender ideology, or other controversial content.

For higher education, Trump plans to take control of accreditation processes, calling it his “secret weapon” against what he describes as left-wing influence in colleges. He aims to tax, fine, and sue large private university endowments of schools that don't comply with his policies, which could lead to legal battles. Rather than limiting federal power in education, Trump proposes strengthening it, redirecting confiscated endowment funds into a tuition-free “American Academy” offering online college credentials without political agendas.

Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid

Trump has promised to protect Social Security and Medicare, two key programs for older Americans and major components of federal spending. Concerns remain about how his proposal to exempt tips and overtime wages from taxes could affect these programs. If the exemption applies only to income taxes, the entitlement programs would remain unaffected.

However, exempting these wages from payroll taxes could reduce funding for Social Security and Medicare. While Trump has not focused on Medicaid during this campaign, his first administration reshaped the program by allowing states to introduce work requirements for recipients.

Workers’ rights

Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance presented their ticket as one that supports America's workers. However, Trump’s policies may make it harder for workers to unionise.

When discussing auto workers, Trump largely focused on President Biden’s push for electric vehicles. He often criticised union leaders, describing them alongside CEOs as complicit in the “disastrous electric car scheme.” In an October 23, 2023, statement, Trump advised the United Auto Workers, “I’m telling you, you shouldn’t pay those dues.”

In terms of national defence and America’s role in the world, Trump’s foreign policy is more isolationist, non-interventionist militarily, and protectionist economically than what the U.S. has experienced since World War II.

His plans include expanding the military, safeguarding Pentagon spending from austerity measures, and introducing a new missile defence shield—a concept from the Reagan era. Trump claims he can end Russia’s war in Ukraine without offering details on how, and he summarises his approach with the Reagan phrase “peace through strength.”

However, he remains critical of NATO and U.S. military leadership, saying, “I don’t consider them leaders,” about Pentagon officials seen by Americans “on television.” He has also praised authoritarian leaders like Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

With Associated Press inputs