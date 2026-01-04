“Act of war, violation of international law”: NYC mayor Mamdani on Maduro’s capture by US

New York: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Saturday (local time) called the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife an “act of war” and “violation of international law”. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (File Photo/Reuters)

He said it violates federal and international law and could affect tens of thousands of Venezuelans living in the cosmopolitan world city.

In a post on X, Mamdani said, “I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City. Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law.”

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

Trump said that Maduro and his wife, who were captured in Caracas during a US military operation, have been indicted on charges of alleged “drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies” in the Southern District of New York, and will face trial.

Trump said, “No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday or frankly, in just a short period of time. All Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless as the men and women of our military, working with US law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro in the dead of night.”

“It was dark, and it was deadly, but he was captured along with his wife, Cilia Flores, both of whom now face American justice. Maduro and Flores have been indicted in the Southern District of New York,” he said.

Trump said that Maduro and his wife “will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil” for their alleged role in drug trafficking, adding that they are currently being taken to New York, with authorities to decide later whether the trial will be held in New York or Florida.