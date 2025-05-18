Menu Explore
Actor Nusraat Faria, who played Sheikh Hasina, detained in murder case: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 18, 2025 04:37 PM IST

Nusraat Faria, a popular Bangladeshi actor, was detained at Dhaka airport for alleged involvement in an attempted murder case linked to anti-government protests

Popular Bangladeshi actor Nusraat Faria was detained on Sunday morning at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka while attempting to board a flight to Thailand, reports Dhaka Tribune. The report, citiing immigration officials, said that she was taken into custody in an attempted murder case related to the 2024 Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Nusraat Faria was apprehended at the immigration checkpoint at Dhaka airport.
Nusraat Faria was apprehended at the immigration checkpoint at Dhaka airport.

The 31-year-old was apprehended at the immigration checkpoint. An arrest warrant had been issued for Faria in connection with violence that erupted during anti-government protests in July last year, which ultimately led to the resignation and flight of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The case, filed at Vatara Police Station, accuses Faria of financing the Awami League’s counter-efforts against the student-led movement and indirectly supporting violent crackdowns. She is among several prominent figures named in the case, which also alleges an attempted murder during the height of the protests.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for the Badda Zone, Shafiqul Islam, confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo. Following her detention at the airport, Faria was first taken to Vatara Police Station and later transferred to the office of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police for further questioning.

Faria rose to national fame as an actor and media personality, starting her career as a radio jockey before transitioning to television and film. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Aashiqui: True Love, a Bangladesh-India joint production. Her most high-profile role to date was as Sheikh Hasina in Mujib: The Making of a Nation (2023), a biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman directed by renowned Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

The film, a collaborative production between India and Bangladesh, was met with both critical acclaim and political scrutiny - particularly amid the turbulence of Hasina's ousting during the 2024 uprising.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
