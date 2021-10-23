Adobe warns workers to get vaccinated by December 8 deadline

Adobe Inc. warned its US workers that they must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec. 8.

U.S. companies are giving notice to employees as they seek to comply with orders from President Joe Biden requiring federal contractors to have all staff vaccinated by the December deadline. The government is also drawing up rules for businesses with 100 or more employees to require vaccines or test unvaccinated staff at least once a week. The White House is set to issue additional guidelines in the near future.

Adobe, the maker of Photoshop and Illustrator, said in a statement Friday that 94% of its U.S. workforce is “or will soon be fully vaccinated.” The San Jose, California-based company said it will consider accommodation requests for employees who aren’t vaccinated for religious or medical reasons.

IBM issued a similar warning to staff earlier this month. Adobe has contracts with various government agencies for software packages.

CNBC reported earlier on Adobe’s vaccine mandate plans.